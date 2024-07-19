Clearwater for Youth makes sure kids in Pinellas County have access to sports, swim lessons

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater for Youth is making a difference in the lives of children not just in Clearwater but all across Pinellas County.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit has supported kids in sports, helping fund more than 40 activities.

Recently, thanks to a big donation, they helped get the Greenwood Panthers in Clearwater new uniforms for their cheer program.

Clearwater Police Deputy Chief Michael Walek is involved with Clearwater for Youth. He sees the impact this program has on the athletes and the community.

"These people want these future leaders of America to succeed and experience things that maybe they can't experience because mom and dad are out of a job right now or not having that kind of opportunity, and this will provide for that," said Walek.

Clearwater for Youth is on pace to donate $1 million this year.

"There's a lot of kids that we haven't reached yet," Kevin Dunbar, Executive Director of Clearwater for Youth, said. "And that's what we're working on now is developing those relationships with programs like the Greenwood Panthers, to find out their need."

For the Greenwood Panthers, it's donations like this that make all the difference.

"I know the importance of youth sports. But then I also know the importance of all the characteristic traits that your sports actually engage that child," said Joe Marshall, Sr. President of the Greenwood Panthers.

For Walek, these programs mean a lot to him not just as a police officer but also as a dad.

"You know this, to me, is such a huge deal because I have kids; my kids play sports, and I have the opportunity for these kids to come out here and do what they do and be these future leaders of America," Walek said.

Clearwater for Youth runs on donations, and 100% of the funds go directly into the community. To find out more or to get involved, just click here.