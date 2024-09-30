Siesta Key neighborhoods begin cleanup process after Hurricane Helene

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Neighbors in hard-hit Siesta Key are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene as they begin the recovery process.

"This is difficult, but it's things, and we're lucky that we were all okay,” said Elisa Rosen.

Rosen walked ABC Action News through her home as they continued to clean what Hurricane Helene left behind.

In their home, they had 18 inches of water.

"We've never had water into the house ever,” said Rosen. “My family has lived in this house for 25 years."

People all around their Siesta Key neighborhood are feeling the pain of sifting through their belongings to see what they can save, bringing a wave of fresh emotions days after the storm.

"Sad and stressed,” said Rosen. "Things can be replaced. Lives can't."

Debris lined the streets leading a few roads over, where Sue Monahan assessed the damage at the home she owns, and her mom lives in, what she's called pretty much a total loss inside.

"It's overwhelming,” said Monahan. “We're both just, I guess, anxiety is like, where do you start?"

For now, families are taking it step by step as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“I just hope everybody's safe. I mean, we have our health and our lives and that's the important thing,” said Monahan.