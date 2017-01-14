Police: Suspect in officer's killing was wearing body armor, search expands into Polk County

Haines City PD says Loyd has family in the area

WFTS Webteam, Associated Press
4:15 AM, Jan 13, 2017
10 mins ago

Markeith Loyd Jr. smiles to hear dad got away.

Haines City residents are calling in tips on the search for Markeith Loyd. Officers are trying to confirm if he has relatives there.

The manhunt for the fugitive that was wearing a bulletproof vest when he fatally shot an Orlando police sergeant earlier this week has stretched into the Tampa Bay area.

A $60-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information for Markeith Loyd, the suspected shooter in the death of the Orlando Police Department officer Master Sargent Debra Clayton on Monday, January 9, 2017, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - UPDATE | 4:50 p.m.-- U.S. Marshals have arrived at the apartment complex where a possible Loyd sighting was reported. They were reportedly asking people in the area if they had seen Loyd.

 

 

A fugitive who is the focus of a four-day manhunt was wearing a bulletproof vest when he fatally shot an Orlando police sergeant earlier this week, Orlando's police chief said Thursday.

Haines City Police confirm it received two tips of possible sightings late Thursday after it put out a warning on Facebook that the accused killer may have family living in town.

One possible sighting was reported at the Harbour Court Apartments and the other near the post office on 10th street.

Police checked out the tips but both turned out to be the wrong man.

Investigators found clothing belonging to 41-year-old Markeith Loyd that suggests Master Sgt. Debra Clayton returned fire after she was shot, but that a bulletproof vest protected the suspect, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Clayton was killed Monday morning after approaching Loyd in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store. He was wanted at the time for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in mid-December.

RELATED | Orlando Chief of Police to suspected shooter: "Be a man... and face what's coming to you"

Original Story | Orlando police officer shot and killed, suspect on the run

The fugitive shot Clayton several times, even when she was on the ground, the chief said.

 

 

 

Police arrested a former supervisor at the fried-chicken restaurant where Loyd worked, an ex-girlfriend and a niece on Tuesday and Wednesday on charges of helping him in the weeks after Loyd's ex-girlfriend was fatally shot. Mina said they haven't been cooperative in locating him.

"If there is anyone who is harboring, aiding, abetting him in any way, they will be arrested as we've seen with the past three arrests," Mina said.

Hundreds of deputies and officers have searched almost 100 places since Monday, and they've received more than 800 tips.

The searches have been lower-profile compared to Monday's door-to-door search of an Orlando apartment complex, and searchers have cast a broader net in central Florida, Mina said.

As of Thursday, the search for Loyd has expanded to Polk County. Haines City police say Loyd reportedly has family in the area and he is considered armed and dangerous. They have joined the search and are asking for anyone with information to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 ext. 2268 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS. 

The crime-tip service Crimeline is offering a $100,000 reward for a tip that leads to Loyd's arrest.

 

 

"Anybody who makes a phone call is valuable to us at this point," said Barb Bergin, the local Crimeline's executive director.

After Clayton was shot, many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit. Among them was sheriff's Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.

Funerals were planned for Lewis for Friday and Clayton for Saturday.

