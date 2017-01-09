ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Princeton and John Young Parkway in the city of Orlando.

Orlando police have confirmed that a female officer was shot and the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, is currently at large. There are reports that Loyd was wearing a security uniform and fired multiple shots at the officer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisting with the investigation. If you see Loyd, do not approach him, he is considered dangerous.

BREAKING: OCSO seeking Markeith Loyd. Massive manhunt underway near Cinderlane and Rosemont. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. Murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/VaZFu6CXUG — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

Motorists are being advised to avoid Princeton and John Young Parkway.

Witnesses say the gunman fired at least 12 gunshots at the officer.

Orange County public schools have announced that 13 schools are on lockdown while police search for the shooter.

A news conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. in Orlando. WATCH LIVE

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for Breaking News email alerts.

WATCH | Latest ABC Action News Videos | WATCH | ABC Action News Live Stream

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook