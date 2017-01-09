ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Princeton and John Young Parkway in the city of Orlando.
Orlando police have confirmed that a female officer was shot and the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, 41, is currently at large. There are reports that Loyd was wearing a security uniform and fired multiple shots at the officer.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on scene assisting with the investigation. If you see Loyd, do not approach him, he is considered dangerous.
BREAKING: OCSO seeking Markeith Loyd. Massive manhunt underway near Cinderlane and Rosemont. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. Murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/VaZFu6CXUG