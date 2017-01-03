Pinellas County bus driver arrested for DUI after crash

A Pinellas County School bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dorothy Burse, 56, was driving a school bus on Tuesday when she was rear ended on 54th Ave. North near the intersection of 66th Street North.

Seven students from Lealman Innovative were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

The driver of the car that slammed into the back of Burse's bus left the scene.

During the investigation of the crash, troopers arrested Burse for DUI.

Pinellas County Schools has released the following statement:

Pinellas County Schools takes student safety seriously. The incident involving Ms. Burse is concerning. The accident and incident are under investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken following the results of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -