Disciplined lawyer petitions Florida Supreme Court to revoke his license

TAMPA, Fla. - A new twist tonight in an I-Team Investigation we first brought you Monday.

A Tampa attorney who the Florida Bar is investigating now plans to surrender his law license.

James Lee Clark is currently facing three investigations by the Florida Bar.

In a document he filed last week with the Florida Supreme Court, Clark agreed to surrender his license in exchange for the bar dismissing the pending disciplinary cases against him.

Clark is accused of misappropriating nearly a million dollars from a client's trust account.

Bank records subpoenaed by the Florida Bar show he gambled away more than $500,000 at casinos and spent tens of thousands of dollars on liquor, guns, steak dinners and overseas trips.

Another complaint alleges Clark agreed to rent his South Tampa home, but never moved out and kept the tenants' money.

A third client complained to the Bar that Clark made an unauthorized $25,000 charge on her credit card.

Clark was disciplined by the bar in 2014 for failing to provide diligent representation to three other clients.

By petitioning the Florida Supreme Court to have his license revoked, Clark does not have to make any admissions regarding the complaints.

Clark did not want to talk to us about the allegations.

The Bar cannot prosecute criminal cases, but does notify authorities if there is evidence a crime has been committed.

