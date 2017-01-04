AT&T boosts Tampa Bay mobile coverage for National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. - AT&T is making sure that fans headed to the College Football National Championship in Tampa will be able to share selfies, post videos and stay connected by boosting their mobile internet coverage the moment they arrive.

The company has made permanent and temporary upgrades throughout Tampa Bay to keep their customers connected all weekend.

Two Cell on Wheels have been deployed to keep fans connected. They help improve reliability and data speeds.

The Distributed Antenna System has been upgraded at Raymond James Stadium to help manage the wireless capacity in heavily-trafficked areas.

They have done a 400% boost in LTE capacity to improve speeds so that you can post all the selfies, photos, videos and share the experience with your network.

Don't forget to include the official hashtags when you're posting! #NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff #TampaBay2017

“Those cheering on their favorite team need better, more consistent coverage. We want customers to have a great network experience no matter what they’re doing – making a call, checking email or sharing their favorite moments on social media,” said Joe York, president, AT&T Florida. “Many of our network enhancements in Tampa Bay for the College Football Playoff National Championship are permanent and will continue to benefit customers after. It’s just one way we’re continuing to invest in our Tampa Bay area wireless network.”

So now, you'll be able to get faster mobile connectivity while you're out having fun at the many Tampa Bay area events surrounding the big game.