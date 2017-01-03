Usher, Flo Rida, Eric Paslay and more set to perform in FREE National Championship concerts in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Are you ready for some football? Are you ready for some entertainment? Are you ready for the excitement of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship to come to Tampa?

The countdown is on. On January 9, 2017 the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson in the National Championship. There are a bunch of great events the weekend before the big game.

On Wednesday, November 16, the College Football Playoff crew announced the events leading up to the National Championship game.

“We know the national championship game will feature a great matchup,” said CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock, “and we’re equally excited about the lineup of events that will engage fans in the Tampa Bay area who have made us feel so welcome.”

The events and concerts surrounding the much anticipated weekend is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors to downtown Tampa.

The College Football Playoff has some pretty cool ways to stay connected as the big game approaches. They just created the new College Football Playoff Social Passport. The mobile app is a way for fans to redeem Championship Rewards points for prizes. There's even a chance to win National Championship game tickets. To download the app for iphone, click here. To download the app for android, click here.

THE MUSIC

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! is a FREE three-day music festival that will be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The lineup for Friday, January 6 is:

Clare Dunn

The Shadowboxers

Eric Paslay

The lineup for Saturday, January 7 is:

Cold War Kids

Flo Rida

The lineup for Sunday, January 8 is:

Jay Pharoah - Special Guest Host

Jamie N Commons

Gavin DeGraw

Usher

JUST IN | @Usher will headline the #ATTPlayoffPlaylist LIVE on Sunday, January 8 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/EZQqJlwAyM — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) November 16, 2016

PLAYOFF FAN CENTRAL

The Tampa Convention Center will host a 200,000 square foot college football themed park. This event is great for the family with youth clinics, autograph sessions and pep rallies.

Playoff Fan Central runs Friday, Jan. 6 (3-8 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 7 (noon-8 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 8 (noon-8 p.m.). Single-tickets are $8 ($10 day of event) and children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Groups of 20 or more can be purchased for $5 per ticket.

THE EXTRA YARD 5K

A 5K to benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers will be held on Sunday, January 8 at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run.

TASTE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

An exclusive night of great food and entertainment featuring some of the most exclusive chefs in Tampa and some of college football's greatest legends will be held at the Florida Aquarium on Sunday, January 8 from 7-10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP BEACH BASH

A free, family-friendly event will be held on Sunday, January 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. There will be games and live music.

