Your Voice: Protest taking place nationwide

- As immigration raids continue to ramp up, anti-ICE protests are now sweeping the nation from Los Angeles to Chicago and even right here in Florida.
- Demonstrators argue that ICE should stop mass deportations, while the Trump administration claims it is necessary because entering the country illegally is a crime
- Forrest Saunders goes out to get Your Voice on the protest and immigration in our country.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.
Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process