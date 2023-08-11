Tampa opens cooling stations amid 5th consecutive heat advisory

Another heat advisory is in place for the Tampa Bay area on Friday, the fifth in a row. The heat index is forecast to exceed 110°F at times, with highs in the 90s.

To help people stay cool, the City of Tampa is opening three cooling centers. The centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

Cooling center locations:



Cordelia B. Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614

Barksdale Active Adult Center at Macfarlane Park 1801 N Lincoln Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

Cuscaden Park 2900 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33605

People in Tampa can also text heat-safe to 888-777 to sign up for emergency alerts, or visit tampa.gov.

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service upgraded Wednesday's heat advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning for some local counties, as the max index forecast increased to 115°F.

"An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions," the website for the NWS said. "If you don't take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die."

The NWS said heat index values forecast and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat: