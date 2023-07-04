Heat stroke warning signs, symptoms

While Floridians aren't strangers to extremely hot and humid weather, it's still important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

In the Tampa Bay area, we often get heat advisories during the summer at times when the heat index, the measure of how hot it really feels, is forecast to reach 100°F and higher.

During hot weather, your body struggles to keep itself cool, and if you become dehydrated, you can get sick. Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Infants, young children, people 65 and older, people who are overweight, people who overexert during work or exercise, and people who are physically ill, including those with heart disease or high blood pressure, are most at risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC.

Heat cramps, according to the National Weather Service, may be the first sign of heat-related illnesses. The CDC says heat exhaustion is the body's response to the excessive loss of water and salt, and heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness that happens when the body can't control its own temperature.

Below is how the CDC lists the signs and symptoms for each, as well as what to do.

Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment. It's the most serious heat-related illness.

Signs and symptoms:



Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

What to do:



Call 911 for emergency medical care.

Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive.

Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing.

Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:

With a cold water or ice bath, if possible Wet the skin Place cold wet cloths on the skin Soak clothing with cool water



Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling.

Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water.

Heat exhaustion is most likely to affect elderly people, people with high blood pressure and those who work in a hot environment.

Signs and symptoms:



Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

What to do:



Take the person to a clinic or emergency room for medical evaluation and treatment.

Call 911 if medical care is unavailable.

Have someone stay with the person until help arrives.

Remove the person from the hot area and give liquids to drink.

Remove unnecessary clothing, including shoes and socks.

Cool the person with cold compresses or have them wash their head, face, and neck with cold water.

Encourage frequent sips of cool water.

Heat cramps usually affect people who sweat a lot during strenuous activity and may also be a symptom of heat exhaustion.

Signs and symptoms:



Muscle cramps, pain, or spasms in the abdomen, arms, or legs

What to do:



Drink water and have a snack or a drink that replaces carbohydrates and electrolytes (such as sports drinks) every 15 to 20 minutes.

Avoid salt tablets.

Get medical help if the person:

Has heart problems. Is on a low-sodium diet. Has cramps that do not subside within an hour.



Heat Related Illness by ABC Action News on Scribd

With all the beaches, theme parks, and walking trails we have in Florida, it's important to take precautions before and during outdoor activity, especially during the summer.

Stay cool by wearing light, loose-fitting clothes. Schedule your time outside when it's coolest, pace yourself, wear sunscreen, and avoid hot and heavy meals.

Stay hydrated, don't wait until you're thirsty to drink more water. Avoid very sugary or alcoholic drinks because they make you lose more body fluid. Very cold drinks can cause stomach cramps. Replace salt and minerals you lose in sweat with sports drinks.

