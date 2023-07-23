Parts of Tampa Bay area under heat advisory until 7 p.m.

A heat advisory is in place for parts of the Tampa Bay area on Sunday and will be in effect until 7 p.m.

The following counties will be affected:



DeSoto

Hardee

Highlands

Manatee

Sarasota

The actual temperature is forecast to be in the 90s, however, the heat index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.

The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

A better chance for clouds & a few showers and storms will keep heat indices below 105° for areas north of I-4. Could get there along I-4, but with not much of a rain chance south, we'll likely see those values up to 110° there. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/eNIBi2syVQ — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) July 23, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The NWS said heat index values forecasted and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

