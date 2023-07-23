Parts of Tampa Bay area under heat advisory until 7 p.m.

A heat advisory is in place for parts of the Tampa Bay area on Sunday and will be in effect until 7 p.m.
The following counties will be affected:
- DeSoto
- Hardee
- Highlands
- Manatee
- Sarasota
The actual temperature is forecast to be in the 90s, however, the heat index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.
The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.
A better chance for clouds & a few showers and storms will keep heat indices below 105° for areas north of I-4. Could get there along I-4, but with not much of a rain chance south, we'll likely see those values up to 110° there. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/eNIBi2syVQ— Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) July 23, 2023
According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.
The NWS said heat index values forecasted and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.
The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.