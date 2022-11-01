Tropical Storm Martin forms over the central North Atlantic

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Martin formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning.

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Martin had winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving east at 12 miles per hour.

Martin is expected to turn toward the northeast and pick up forward speed over the next 48 hours.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Martin should become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning into a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics | November 1, morning update

HURRICANE RESOURCES