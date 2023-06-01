Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Arlene had maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour. However, Arlene is expected to weaken Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Arlene's center was located about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida or 340 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba. The system was moving south at 5 miles per hour.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the system poses no threat to Florida.



Tropical Depression #2 has formed. No threat to Florida. Truthfully, even our rain chances drop as it moves away. Nothing to worry about. Still expected to become Arlene in the next day or so. pic.twitter.com/uMOJXOBQqA — Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillipsWx) June 1, 2023

With hurricane season underway, don't forget the state's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway to help you prepare for the storm season.