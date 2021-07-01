Tropical Depression Five strengthens into Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Depression Five strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, the Elsa is about 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands with max winds of 40 mph. The system is moving west at 25 mph.

The system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and will move into the Caribbean Sea Friday night, the NHC said.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season. According to the NHC, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.

TROPICS | Tropical storm Elsa has formed. Forecast moves it very quickly WNW through the Caribbean over the weekend. There is a lot here that can change quickly and plenty of time to watch it. Please check with us through the holiday weekend. We'll update you 24/7 #flwx pic.twitter.com/GuxTXinj4g — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) July 1, 2021

WARNINGS AND WATCHES:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...



Guadeloupe

