Tropical Depression 9 forms with U.S. Gulf Coast in the path

MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the western Caribbean Sea and could be a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast as it continues to strengthen.

The latest update from the NHC showed TD9 had winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour. The storm was located approximately 115 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Warnings:



Cayman Islands

Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemsia, Pinar del Rio, Isle of Youth

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of

Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Additional strengthening is expected over the Gulf of Mexico and if it reaches tropical storm strength, the system will be named Tropical Storm Ida.

HURRICANE RESOURCES