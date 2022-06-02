Watch
System in Gulf likely to form into tropical depression or storm: NHC

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jun 02, 2022
A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf is likely to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC has formation chances at 80% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

If the system forms into a tropical storm it would be Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season which officially started on Wednesday.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the storm would likely produce areas of rainfall across parts of the Tampa Bay area.

