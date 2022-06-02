System in Gulf likely to form into tropical depression or storm: NHC

A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf is likely to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC has formation chances at 80% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

If the system forms into a tropical storm it would be Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season which officially started on Wednesday.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the storm would likely produce areas of rainfall across parts of the Tampa Bay area.

With the system near the Yucatan staying weak, it's looking more and more like central Florida will miss much of the storm. Some rain, heavy at times, is still possible across south Florida if you're heading in that direction Friday PM into Saturday. #flwx pic.twitter.com/2iUl7sp7jO — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) June 2, 2022