NHC monitors 2 disturbances as Hurricane Season begins

Hurricane Season is officially here and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring two disturbances that could develop into tropical systems.

A large area of low pressure in the Gulf could form into the first tropical system of the season.

The NHC has development chances at 70% over the next five days and 50% over the next 48 hours.

The system is partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha, the first storm of the Pacific season. Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday.

If the remnants form into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said even if the system forms into a depression, he would expect the NHC to issue tropical storm watches and warnings for Florida's west coast just in case.

TROPICS | Hurricane season begins today. Chances of development of a low pressure system in the Gulf now at 50% in the next 48 hours, 70% in the next 5 days. Another cluster of storms east of Florida has a very low chance of development. #flwx pic.twitter.com/XhdbzTdOXN — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) June 1, 2022

The NHC said regardless of development, the area of low pressure is likely to cause heavy rainfall across portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The second disturbance the NHC is monitoring in the Southwestern Atlantic is less likely to develop at this time. NHC has development chances at 10% over the next five days and 10% over the next 48 hours.

"Surface pressures are currently high across the area, and significant development of this system appears unlikely as it moves generally east-northeastward over the next several days away from the southeastern United States," NHC forecaster Papin said in the latest update.

