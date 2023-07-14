Subtropical storm Don forms over central Atlantic

The fourth named storm of the season formed early Friday morning over the central Atlantic, but it's not forecast to impact any land masses.

Subtropical Storm Don is forecast to become a tropical storm by Saturday. The National Hurricane Center said gradual weakening is expected after that.

As of 5 a.m., Don is 1,165 miles west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour.

Don is forecast to move north over the next couple of days before a turn east on Sunday.

A recently released outlook from forecasters at Colorado State University predicts more storms this season. In May, CSU forecasters predicted slightly below-average activity. Now, they say we could see above-average activity in the Atlantic basin.