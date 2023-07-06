Hurricane forecasters predict more storms this season than before but caution more uncertainty than usual

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University released a third forecast for this year's hurricane season, which predicts more storms than before.

In May, CSU forecasters predicted slightly below-average activity. Now, they say we could see above-average activity in the Atlantic basin.

The May forecasters predicted 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. Now forecasters are predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Major Hurricanes are Category 3 and above Category 1: 74 - 95mph winds Category 2: 96 - 110 mph winds Category 3: 111-129 mph winds Category 4: 130-156 mph winds Category 5: 157 mph winds or higher

Researchers did caution in the new forecast that there's more uncertainty than normal with this outlook because of "conflicting signals between much warmer than normal Atlantic waters and an expected robust El Niño for the peak of the hurricane season."

CSU will issue a forecast update on August 3.

Currently, we have no active storms or depressions in the Atlantic, though we have already had tropical storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy so far this season, none of which impacted Florida.

Read the full outlook here.