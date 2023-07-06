Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane forecasters predict more storms this season than before but caution more uncertainty than usual

Forecasters now call for an above-average season but said the uncertainty with this outlook is larger than normal
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images from the 2017 Hurricane season
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:13:14-04

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University released a third forecast for this year's hurricane season, which predicts more storms than before.

In May, CSU forecasters predicted slightly below-average activity. Now, they say we could see above-average activity in the Atlantic basin.

The May forecasters predicted 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. Now forecasters are predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

Major Hurricanes are Category 3 and above

Category 1: 74 - 95mph winds

Category 2: 96 - 110 mph winds

Category 3: 111-129 mph winds

Category 4: 130-156 mph winds

Category 5: 157 mph winds or higher

    Researchers did caution in the new forecast that there's more uncertainty than normal with this outlook because of "conflicting signals between much warmer than normal Atlantic waters and an expected robust El Niño for the peak of the hurricane season."

    HURRICANE RESOURCES

    CSU will issue a forecast update on August 3.
    Currently, we have no active storms or depressions in the Atlantic, though we have already had tropical storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy so far this season, none of which impacted Florida.

    Read the full outlook here.

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo