State officials prepare for massive evacuation ahead of Hurricane Milton

State officials are urging people to follow evacuation orders and finalize a plan for their family and home as Hurricane Milton approaches.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida's Department of Emergency Management said they are expecting a massive evacuation.

"I highly recommend you evacuate. We are preparing for the highest evacuations we have ever seen, most likely since 2017," Kevin Guthrie, the Director of Emergency Management, said.

State officials said they are working around the clock to prepare for Milton and are urging people to listen to evacuation orders.

If you rely on power, Guthrie said you should evacuate because they are expecting widespread power outages.

If you or a member of your family has functional needs or a disability, you can register with the Florida Special Needs Registry.

“When you do this, your local county government will ensure somebody comes to your house, picks them up, and takes them where they need to go,” Guthrie said.

State officials want you to have food, batteries, water and essentials to last you at least seven days.

The Florida Department of Transportation will have emergency fuel and electric vehicle charging stations along evacuation routes.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor echoed the governor with a vital message.

"We need you all to listen. This is an incredibly powerful storm, and unfortunately, all the models are pretty consistent right now, and we are in that bullseye," she said.

Click here to check your evacuation zone.