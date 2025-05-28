PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Cathy Mulyck has worked at Burkett Ace Hardware in New Port Richey for more than four decades.

This time of year, Mulyck says she always sees mad dash for supplies ahead of hurricane season.

“Tarps, batteries, flashlights of course. Gas cans. Rain gear. This area here is a popular area,” she added.

WATCH: Preparing for hurricane season even with sales tax holiday in limbo

Budget talks put sales tax holidays in limbo

But Mulyck says many people are still remodeling their homes after last year’s double dose of devestating hurricanes.

“They are devestated still. I talked to a gentleman this morning that just got in his house last week. He had three feet of water in his house and he just got in,” Mulyck said.

Some people may be waiting for the annual hurricane sales tax holiday before they come here to shop. But with lawmakers overdue on setting the state budget, the sales tax holiday is in limbo.

Florida's lawmakers must detail the dates and items exempt.

Hurricane season starts Sunday and that hasn’t happened yet.

“Here we are, June 1st again, and it’s going to be right here. Hopefully not as bad. Hopefully it stays away this time,” said Mulyck.

Meanwhile, Mike Mastandrea says he’s hoping never to see this kind of flooding again in his Hudson neighborhood.

“This is, I believe paradise. But it does come with a price and it’s not just monetarily,” Mastandrea said.

These pictures he shared show what it was like when Hurricane Helene hit.

You can see his mailbox almost completely under water and a neighbor's front door floating by.

His elevated home survived, but many of his neighbors were not as lucky.

In the meantime, he’s stocking up on his hurricane supplies and wishing for the best.

“There are 360 days that are awesome. Then there are 4-5 days that can be a lot of work and can be painful,” Mastandrea said.