16 days before official start of hurricane season, forecasters begin tropical weather outlooks

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 hurricane season officially starts on June 1 but Monday marks the start of the National Hurricane Center issuing tropical outlooks.

This year's hurricane season, which ends on November 30, is forecast to have slightly below-average activity by Colorado State University forecasters.

CSU forecasters predicted 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes, which are storms Category 3 and above.

Hurricane 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm names Emily McCain

The NHC issuing outlooks on May 15 is new this year. The outlooks also go out seven days now instead of five.

It's not uncommon for a named system or storm to form outside of the designated hurricane season, but according to AccuWeather, there have only been two hurricanes that reached Category 2 status outside of the season since records began.