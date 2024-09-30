Pinellas County activates the Hurricane Helene Crisis Cleanup Hotline

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County has activated the Hurricane Helene Crisis Cleanup Hotline at (844) 965-1386.

This is for people who need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene.

The hotline will connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and religious organizations who can help with clean up.

The county stresses that while all services are free, service is not guaranteed since these are all volunteers.

This is not for social services like food, clothing and insurance.

Volunteers will provide the tools and equipment necessary for cleanup.

The hotline will stay open until Friday, Oct. 11.