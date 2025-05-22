NOAA announces 2025 Hurricane Season outlook, predicts 3-5 major hurricanes

NOAA's National Weather Service predicts above-average hurricane activity this year in its 2025 Hurricane Season outlook.

The 2025 Hurricane Season has a 60% chance of above-average hurricane activity. NOAA said they predict a range of 13-19 named storms with six to ten hurricanes.

Of the potential hurricanes this season, NOAA said it predicts three to five major hurricanes. Comparing this forecast to the 2024 outlook, the number of predicted storms is down, as well as the number of major hurricanes predicted.

NOAA

While the outlook might seem worrisome to some or like a relief to others when comparing it to 2024, NOAA said it is important for people to remember that it only takes one storm.

NOAA also said it has improved its hurricane forecasts and analysis. According to NOAA, the NHC will be able to issue potential tropical cyclone advisories up to 72 hours ahead this season, giving communities more time to prepare. This is up from the 48-hour window in 2024 and previous years.

NOAA will also provide rip current risk maps and rip current warnings to help people avoid the dangers of rip currents that come from storms.

“In my 30 years at the National Weather Service, we’ve never had more advanced models and warning systems in place to monitor the weather,” said NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “This outlook is a call to action: be prepared. Take proactive steps now to make a plan and gather supplies to ensure you're ready before a storm threatens."

Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

