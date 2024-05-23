NOAA issues busiest pre-hurricane season forecast, including 8 to 13 hurricanes in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — NOAA released the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast Thursday ahead of the official beginning of the season on June 1.

According to the forecast, NOAA expects an "extraordinary" season with 17 to 25 named storms, of which 8 to 13 will be hurricanes, and four to seven will be major hurricanes (Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson Scale).

"As expected, the numbers are high and well above average," Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said. "Remember, the number of storms isn't that important, it's the track of each individual storm that determines impact."

NOAA predicted a 10% chance of a near-normal season and an 85% chance of an above-normal season.

NOAA

Officials also said there is a 77% chance of La Niña forming between August and October, which could help power a busy season.

This forecast for named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook.

The 2024 forecast comes after the 2023 season was one of the busiest on record. We saw 20 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. The year ranked fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950.

Since homeowners can’t change insurance coverage once a named storm heads for land, it's important to figure out what your property insurance will cover ahead of hurricane season. Experts also recommend taking an inventory of your belongings in your home and keeping your insurance policy with you if you need to evacuate.