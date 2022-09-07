NHC monitors 2 hurricanes, 2 other systems

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two hurricanes in the Atlantic and two other areas, one with increasing development chances.

Hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, is forecast to start weakening on Thursday.

The storm is not forecast to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday night and is expected to become a major storm later this week. Hurricanes are considered major storms at Category 3 and above.

Like Danielle, Hurricane Earl is not forecast to impact the U.S.

In addition to those named systems, the NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands and a wave over western Africa.

The area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands could form into a tropical depression within a day or two, the NHC said. Forecasters said winds would become less conducive for development late in the week.

Current formation chances are 50% over the next two days and 60% over the next five days.

The wave over eastern Africa currently has low development chances, but forecasters said environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development.

Current formation chances are 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.