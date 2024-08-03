Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Click here to find your evacuation zone

Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

This list will be updated.

Citrus:

Evacuation zones for Citrus County

Mandatory Evacuation : Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of US Hwy 19 and some additional areas east of US Hwy 19

: Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of US Hwy 19 and some additional areas east of US Hwy 19 Voluntary Evacuation: For those in low-lying areas and anyone who lives in campers, tents, mobile homes, manufactured homes, or any structure that isn't able to withstand winds up to 60 mph

Hernando:

Evacuation zones for Hernando County

Voluntary Evacuation: Zone A, which includes residents in low-lying and coastal areas as well as manufactured homes county wide Begins at 7 p.m. Saturday



Hardee:

Evacuation zones for Hardee County

Hillsborough:

Evacuation zones for Hillsborough County

Manatee:

Evacuation zones for Manatee County

Voluntary evacuation: Coastal Level A

Pasco

Evacuation zones for Pasco County

Voluntary evacuation: Zone A, which includes residents in low-lying and coastal areas, those in manufactured homes county wide, those who live in structures historically prone to flooding, and those registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

Pinellas:

Evacuation zones for Pinellas County

Polk

Evacuation zones for Polk County

Sarasota:

Evacuation zones for Sarasota County

Highlands:

Evacuation zones for Highlands County

