Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, counties across the area are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.
Citrus:
- Mandatory Evacuation: Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas west of US Hwy 19 and some additional areas east of US Hwy 19
- Voluntary Evacuation: For those in low-lying areas and anyone who lives in campers, tents, mobile homes, manufactured homes, or any structure that isn't able to withstand winds up to 60 mph
Hernando:
Voluntary Evacuation: Zone A, which includes residents in low-lying and coastal areas as well as manufactured homes county wide
- Begins at 7 p.m. Saturday
Hardee:
Hillsborough:
Manatee:
- Voluntary evacuation: Coastal Level A
Pasco
- Voluntary evacuation: Zone A, which includes residents in low-lying and coastal areas, those in manufactured homes county wide, those who live in structures historically prone to flooding, and those registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident
Pinellas:
Polk
Sarasota:
