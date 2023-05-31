Watch Now
Low-pressure system in Gulf with low formation chances will bring rain to Florida

The system is not likely to form but serves as a reminder that hurricane season is here
A low-pressure system in the Gulf is going to bring rain to the state over the next few days. While it isn't likely to form into a named system or storm, it serves as a good reminder — hurricane season is here. The National Hurricane Center has formation chances for the system at 10% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days.
Posted at 5:26 AM, May 31, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A low-pressure system in the Gulf is going to bring rain to the state over the next few days.

While it isn't likely to form into a named system or storm, it serves as a good reminder — hurricane season is here.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The National Hurricane Center has formation chances for the system at 10% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said the system could be a rainmaker for the Tampa Bay area, which would be beneficial as much of our area is in a rain deficit.

The system will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday; it could also increase rain chances over the weekend, depending on how it develops.

Hurricane season officially starts on Thursday, June 1. The state's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway, so you can prepare for the storm season now.

