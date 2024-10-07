Watch Now
LIST: Watches and Warnings issued across the Tampa Bay area

As Hurricane Milton heads towards Florida, watches and warnings have been issued for various parts of the state.

This list will be updated.

Oct 7., 12:30 p.m.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for:

  • Citrus County
  • DeSoto County
  • Hardee County
  • Hernando County
  • Highlands County
  • Hillsborough County
  • Manatee County
  • Pasco County
  • Pinellas County
  • Polk County
  • Sarasota County

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for:

  • Coastal Citrus County
  • Coastal Hernando County
  • Coastal Hillsborough County
  • Coastal Manatee County
  • Coastal Pasco County
  • Pinellas County
  • Coastal Sarasota County

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee discusses Hurricane Milton and how it will impact the Tampa Bay area.

Greg Dee weather hit 9:30am 10/7

