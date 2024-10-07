LIST: Watches and Warnings issued across the Tampa Bay area

As Hurricane Milton heads towards Florida, watches and warnings have been issued for various parts of the state.

This list will be updated.

Oct 7., 12:30 p.m.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for:

Citrus County

DeSoto County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Highlands County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Polk County

Sarasota County

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for:



Coastal Citrus County

Coastal Hernando County

Coastal Hillsborough County

Coastal Manatee County

Coastal Pasco County

Pinellas County

Coastal Sarasota County