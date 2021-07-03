LIST: Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Elsa, sandbags are being made available throughout the Tampa Bay area.
HURRICANE RESOURCES
Hillsborough County
- No locations open at this time
Polk County
- No locations open at this time
Pinellas County
- The City of Pinellas Park has opened multiple self-service sandbag sites for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are below:
- Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
- Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
- Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
- When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sarasota County
- No locations open at this time
Pasco County
The following sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. While sandbags are provided, you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Please note, crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
Manatee County
- No locations open at this time
Citrus County
- No locations open at this time
Hernando County
In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following location. Officials say bring your own shovel.
- Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard Spring Hill, FL 34609
DeSoto County
- No locations open at this time
Highlands County
- No locations open at this time
Hardee County
- No locations open at this time