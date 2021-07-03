Watch
LIST: Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay

Seth Bazemore IV, center moves sandbags, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in the Willoughby Spit area of Norfolk, Va., as they make preparations for Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Elsa, sandbags are being made available throughout the Tampa Bay area.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Hillsborough County

  • No locations open at this time

Polk County

  • No locations open at this time

Pinellas County

  • The City of Pinellas Park has opened multiple self-service sandbag sites for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are below:
  • Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
  • Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
  • Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL
  • When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sarasota County

  • No locations open at this time

Pasco County

The following sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. While sandbags are provided, you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Please note, crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

  • W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
  • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Manatee County

  • No locations open at this time

Citrus County

  • No locations open at this time

Hernando County

In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following location. Officials say bring your own shovel.

  • Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard Spring Hill, FL 34609

DeSoto County

  • No locations open at this time

Highlands County

  • No locations open at this time

Hardee County

  • No locations open at this time
