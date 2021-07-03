LIST: Sandbag locations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Elsa, sandbags are being made available throughout the Tampa Bay area.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Hillsborough County



No locations open at this time

Polk County



No locations open at this time

Pinellas County



The City of Pinellas Park has opened multiple self-service sandbag sites for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are below:

Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL

When: Saturday, July 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sarasota County



No locations open at this time

Pasco County

The following sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco County residents. While sandbags are provided, you must bring your own shovels to fill the bags. Please note, crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Manatee County



No locations open at this time

Citrus County



No locations open at this time

Hernando County

In preparation for Hurricane Elsa, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5, 2021, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following location. Officials say bring your own shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard Spring Hill, FL 34609

DeSoto County



No locations open at this time

Highlands County



No locations open at this time

Hardee County

