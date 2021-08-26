Watch
Hurricane Ida forms, with tropical storm conditions in Cuba

Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 26, 2021
MIAMI, Fla. — Ida has officially become a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon.

The New Orleans mayor has called for everyone outside the levee system to evacuate before Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana.

Hurricane watches have been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Ida approaches, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is gaining strength and could reach major hurricane status with winds of 115 mph.

The NHC said it was a hurricane as of 1:15 p.m. with 75 mph winds and tropical storm conditions present in Cayo Largo, Cuba.

According to the latest NHC update, Tropical Storm Ida is 75 miles southeast of the Isle of Youth with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The system is moving northwest at 15 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands Friday morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later on Friday, and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two with additional strengthening expected thereafter. Ida could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

A hurricane is considered major when it reaches Category 3 strength with winds of at least 111 mph.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning:

  • Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, and the Isle of Youth

Hurricane Watch:

  • Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Watch:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

Tropical Storm Warnings:

  • Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
  • Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana

Storm Surge Watch:

  • Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border
  • Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay

HURRICANE RESOURCES

