Powering Up Your Generator
- Check fuel level.
- If you must add fuel, be sure generator is cooled down.
- Do not overfill.
- Check oil level.
- Check filter.
- Check voltage selector to make sure it matches the type of application you are connecting to (CHOOSE BETWEEN '120-VOLTS AND 120-VOLT/240').
- Move generator outside to well-ventilated area.
- Place on a firm, level surface.
- Connect a heavy-duty, outdoor-rated power cord to generator, or connect appliances directly to generator.
- Turn generator's circuit breaker off.
- Turn power switch on.
- Pull cord.
- Let generator warm up before turning circuit breaker back on.
Gasoline
Some generators operate on unleaded gasoline. Others use diesel fuel. Five gallons of gas will power a 5,600-watt generator for about eight hours. One gallon of gas will power a 3,000-watt generator for about 3 1/2 hours.
Additional supplies
You will also need multi-gallon, vented containers for storing gasoline (fill before storm comes), engine oil, an outdoors-rated extension cord and a carbon monoxide detector.
Caring for your generator
- Never overfill gas.
- Don't use stale or contaminated gas.
- Avoid getting dirt or water in the fuel tank.
- Turn fuel valve off when transporting or storing generator. This keeps fuel from diluting engine oil and damaging engine.
- Run generator at least once a month. This lubricates the engine, recharges the battery and lets fresh gas through the carburetor.
- When storing a generator for more than two months, drain fuel and add fuel conditioner to top it off, following directions on the label.
- Change oil regularly, according to your model's manual.
- Change filter regularly according to your model's manual.
Safety Tips
If you don't use your generator properly, you risk carbon-monoxide poisoning, electrocution, fire and explosion. Follow these guidelines to stay safe.
- Never use wet hands to operate the generator. Never let water come in contact with the generator.
- Never run your generator in a garage because the carbon-monoxide exhaust is toxic. Find a well-ventilated space with some cover, but be sure the generator isn't positioned outside an open window.
- Use a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector.
- Always turn the engine off before refueling and let the generator cool.
- Don't spill fuel. It can ignite.
- Store fuel and generator in a ventilated area and away from natural gas water heaters. Vapors can escape from closed cans and tanks, then travel to the pilot light and ignite.
- Never feed power from a portable generator into a wall outlet. This can kill linemen working to restore power. It also can damage your generator.
- Don't use power cords that are frayed. This can cause a fire. Be sure all prongs are intact and that the cord is outdoor-rated. The cord's wattage or amps must not be smaller than the sum of the connected appliance loads.