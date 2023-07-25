Hurricane forecasters watching 2 areas for possible development

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development over the next week.

Forecasters said the first, AL95, is a tropical wave just east of the Windward Islands. The second is a weak trough of low pressure a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

Forecasters said the first system is unlikely to develop but is expected to create locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds across parts of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or so.

Formation chances for the first system are currently low at 10%.

The second system has a slightly higher chance of developing, with forecasters currently putting chances at 20% over the next seven days.

The second system is moving west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said neither system is a concern right now.

Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Don briefly strengthened into the first hurricane of the season before it was downgraded back to a tropical storm. Don dissipated on Monday night.

According to the NHC, the first named storm of the season typically forms in mid to late June, and the first hurricane tends to form in early to mid-August. The first major hurricane forms in late August or early September.

This year, the first named storm, Arlene, formed on June 1 — the first official day of hurricane season.

The next system that forms into a named storm this season will be Emily.