Don upgraded into tropical storm overnight

The fourth named storm of the season formed early Friday morning over the central Atlantic, but it's not forecast to impact any land masses.

Don became a tropical storm Monday night. The National Hurricane Center said gradual weakening is expected after that.

As of 9 a.m., Don is 705 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The tropical storm is forecast to move north over the next couple of days before a turn east on Sunday.

A recently released outlook from forecasters at Colorado State University predicts more storms this season. In May, CSU forecasters predicted slightly below-average activity. Now, they say we could see above-average activity in the Atlantic basin.