Gov. DeSantis suspends tolls for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton nears Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the suspension of all tolls across Central and West Florida, as well as Alligator Alley, for those evacuating.

Tolls were suspended for seven days as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. They will be reinstated on Monday, Oct. 14, at 12 p.m.

"With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton," DeSantis said.

Facilities included within the suspension order include:



Collier and Broward Counties

Alligator Alley

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway

Veterans Expressway

Gateway Expressway

275 Express

Pinellas Bayway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk Counties

Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)

S.R. 453

S.R. 451

Wekiva Parkway

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

East-West Expressway

I-4 Express

Western Beltway

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

Southern Connector Extension

Seminole Expressway

Polk Parkway

Officials said toll facilities for FDOT, FTE, Central Florida Expressway Authority, and Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority are included with this suspension.

FDOT is also actively implementing Emergency Shoulder Use along I-4 and portions of I-75 to help the flow of traffic for those evacuating.