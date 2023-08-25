Florida's 2nd Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for 2023 starts Saturday

Florida's second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for 2023 starts on Saturday. The first disaster tax holiday took place at the end of May.
During the sales tax holiday period, which ends on Friday, September 8, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.
Those items include:
$10 or less
- Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$30 or less
- Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach
- Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues
- Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock
- Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers
- Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer
- Trash bags
$40 or less
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
- AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
$60 or less
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
- Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
- Over-the-counter pet medications
$3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
