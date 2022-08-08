Development chances decrease for tropical wave off African coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that's coming off the African coast.

Forecasters said on Tuesday that development chances dropped 10% from what they were on Monday.

Initially, forecasters said there was a 40% chance the wave develops over the next five days. That dropped to 30% on Tuesday.

Forecasters said the development chances over the next 48 hours remain the same, which is low at 20%.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

According to the NHC, environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable for development by the weekend.

So far this hurricane season, there have been three named storms but no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. The season ends on November 30.

Last week, during its mid-season update, NOAA said an above-average Atlantic hurricane season is still expected. Forecasters only slightly dropped initial predictions from May and said they still expect 14-20 named storms, with six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

If this system develops into a named storm, it would be Danielle.