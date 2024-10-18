Cortez fishing village works to recover after Helene and Milton

There is devastation on every corner in Cortez Village, a quaint fishing village off the coast of Manatee County. Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit this community hard, and now they are working to pick up the pieces and preserve their historic village.

Captain Kathy Fannon showed us the damage to her home. She said it is hard to see the reality that lies ahead.

"We lost everything. Everyone on this block had four feet of water through their house, so we lost all the contents. We have absolutely nothing left inside,” Captain Kathy said.

Captain Kathy's family works in the fishing industry, and her daughter, Katie Tupin, lives across the street.

Tupin said, “My dad runs a shrimping boat. He's a commercial fisherman. I've been doing charters for 14 years and my mom for 25.”

Both lost everything during the storm. Another challenge the community faces is that they are all out of work. Their livelihood depends on being able to get on the water and fish.

“All our docks are gone. I can’t even put my boats back in the water because I have nowhere to tie my boats,” Captain Kathy said.

On top of that, the major fishing distribution companies are closed while they make repairs. It is an uphill battle for this community, but they tell me they are coming together to lend a helping hand.

Tupin said, “It’ll take some time, but in my heart, I know Cortez will always come back no matter how hard it gets.”