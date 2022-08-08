40% chance tropical wave off African coast develops

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that's coming off the African coast.

Forecasters said there's a 40% chance the wave develops over the next five days and a 20% chance over the next 48 hours.

According to the NHC, the system could form into a tropical depression later this week.

So far this hurricane season, there have been three named storms but no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. The season ends on November 30.

Last week, during its mid-season update, NOAA said an above-average Atlantic hurricane season is still expected. Forecasters only slightly dropped initial predictions from May and said they still expect 14-20 named storms, with six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

If this system develops into a named storm, it would be Danielle.