20% chance tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands develops: NHC

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a wave with a 20% chance of forming over the next week.

The wave is currently a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

It is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, according to the NHC.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC said dry air to the north may prevent significant organization during the next few days. However, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development by this weekend as the wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.