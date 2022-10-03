Water levels on SR70 into Arcadia are dropping; relief efforts by road could be open in the next few days

ARCADIA, Fla. — A major artery into Arcadia, SR70, is looking better and better for getting critical supplies in and out.

Boats have been the lifeline since heavy rains from Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida sending rivers to record levels never seen before.

But, water levels are dropping, and once FDOT states that the bridge is structurally sound, the road will reopen.

"I actually live here and just trying to help out 'cause I'm totally flooded in," Trent Anthony said. "My house got destroyed. Business is closed, so I got nothing else going on, so I might as well be useful."

Anthony lives at Canoe Outpost Peace River. He brought his two dogs, Marley and Winston, on his boat because they had no home to stay at.

But Anthony is not alone. Flooding in Arcadia has impacted so many lives.

"It's heartbreaking. Look at this half of these RVs out where they live permanently," Anthony said.

The current was swift when we took the boat from the staging area on SR70 into Arcadia. Dangers were around every corner as the levels receded, revealing submerged cars and street signs, finally peeking out of the water for the first time in days.

"If you are just coming in to check on your house, that is not a good reason unless you are bringing in a truckload of supplies," Anthony said. "If you don't have a boat to get in, you don't need to be here 'cause it's underwater."

Once he dropped supplies for West Elementary School, deputies from agencies across Florida formed an assembly line and started loading the boats up with MREs. The National Guard, FWC and Good Samaritans are all working together to get food out to the community.

"Dozens of boats, and this is all coming out of your pocket," Anthony said. "This isn't something anybody is getting paid to do. The only people on the clock are the National Guard, FWC and the sheriff."

Traveling in by car will be a welcome sight for many residents who are stranded on one side but need supplies spread out across the area.

Pockets of flooding remain where people are left on islands. Many people decided to stay with their animals or didn't have anywhere else to go.