USPS set up call center to help connect Ian victims with their mail

The U-S Postal Service doesn’t know how many of its customers in the cone of destruction can’t get their mail right now. USPS said they are making deliveries everywhere it is safe to do so.

Ian knocked out 12 post offices between southwest and central Florida. U-S Postal Service Spokesperson David Walton told ABC Action News. “In instances where we cannot make a delivery or if a post office is closed. We are directing those customers to the nearest post office where their mail is being held.”

Walton said USPS has options for people who are displaced, whether it is for the short or long term.

“If you're going to be back in your home within 30 days, we recommend a hold mail will hold the mail for you for 30 days. You can come to the post office and pick up your mail before then, or you can make arrangements for it to be delivered to your home. If you are going to be out of your home. More than 30 days, you can put a temporary change of address in.”

Mail Hold

Temporary Address

The postal service has set up a customer care center for storm victims who need help connecting with their mail. The number is 800-ASK-USPS or 800-275-8777.

Like everything else related to recovery efforts, the post office can’t say how long it will take to resume normal operations.