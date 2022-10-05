Truckload of pet supplies headed south from Pinellas County animal rescue

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Kimmy Chandler put out a simple request on social media for pet supplies, and people who care for animals did the rest.

“When we asked the community to give, they gave in monster proportion,” Chandler said.

Chandler runs Fluff Animal Rescue in Seminole, and he said watching the devastation in the Ft. Myers area is heartbreaking.

“In fact, we got a call yesterday from a gal whose brother was doing some tree work, and he found a crate of six puppies,” she said.

A team of volunteers worked together, taking all the donated supplies, which included food, litter, water and pet crates, and filling the rescue’s converted U-Haul. They’ll drive it down to a distribution point in Naples.

ReviveK9 operator and dog trainer Coreena Breazeale worked relief efforts in the panhandle during Hurricanes Sally and Michael, and she’s at it again to help Fluff get organized.

“The animal community is definitely overlooked when it comes to natural disaster relief, so the fact that we have people like Fluff that are here to take care of that missing piece almost is really beautiful,” Breazeale said.

With so many here to help, filling the truck went relatively quickly.

“I was a school teacher for 25 years. And I love kids, don’t get me wrong. But I just kept coming back to this. This is what I was born to do,” Chandler said.

Now comes the job of getting these supplies where they need to go.

“It’s hard not to get teared up about it,” Breazeale said.

For more information on Fluff Animal Rescue, head to their website.