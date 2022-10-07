Thousands of diapers and wipes delivered to Hurricane Ian victims

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 20,000 diapers and 50,000 wipes are being sent directly from Pinellas Park to Ft. Myers this week, thanks to Babycycle Diaper Bank.

The nonprofit organization is used to helping families in need right here in Tampa Bay, but when they saw the destruction down south, they knew they had to extend their services.

One by one, with each box of diapers loaded into the back of a trailer, with a big heap of love and support.

“It feels amazing to come out here today and see the relief that we are giving our neighbors in South Florida means so much,” said Juli Permuy, one of the dozens of volunteers who loaded the truck.

Torrie Jasuwan, the founder of Babycycle Diaper Bank, said as soon as Ian hit land, they started planning diaper drives.

“It's absolutely tragic as a parent or caregiver not to be able to give your child essential needs, as a mom myself, I couldn’t imagine not being able to provide diapers, wipes, formula or food to my baby,” said Jasuwan.

These supplies will go straight to the hardest-hit areas of Ft. Myers and Arcadia. It’s already the nonprofit's second trip down south.

“Last weekend, there was a line that was four miles long, and over 3,000 families were served,” said Jasuwan.

These volunteers said when you look at the damage, you can’t help but think that could have been us.

“Honestly, it’s terrible, it’s awful. You forget how convenient things are, so when that’s all taken away from you, I feel like you feel helpless,” said volunteer Morgan Camacho.

The donations just kept coming in right up to departure.

“People literally pull up in their vehicles and our volunteers unload and count the goods and they go immediately onto the truck and down south,” said Jasuwan.

“I’ve never seen so many diapers and I work at the Huggies factory,” said one volunteer.

“It’s the most amazing experience and it’s probably the most volunteers to load a truck we ever had in a decade,” said Jasuwan.

Babycycle said they plan to continue to deliver supplies for the next few weeks, maybe even months; if the need continues, then they will also continue.

“An absolutely incredible experience to see that these people care enough to help other families that they never even met,” said Jasuwan.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Babycycle website.