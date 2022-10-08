The power of music used to raise money for hurricane relief efforts

Days after seeing the devastation, destruction and need following Hurricane Ian, Mary Bensel—the Executive Director at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall—knew something had to be done.

"It was very hard for me because I used to live in Fort Myers," Bensel said.

So in partnership with the Sarasota Orchestra, they’re using sound to fundraise for hurricane relief.

"A hundred percent of the money is going to the Hurricane Disaster Recovery fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota," said Bensel.

It's an initiative that comes at a time when many are eager to help in any way. And the orchestra's guest conductor, Chris Confessore, tells ABC Action News that this is their unique opportunity to use their talents to partner with the community and help.

"I mean, when this sort of thing happens, it impacts all of us. Even if a tree didn't fall through our roof, a lot of things happened and for people's instinct to be to help others rather than worry about their own stuff is really inspiring to me," Confessore said.

And with only three days of planning, a packed house and a captivated audience is proof of the good a little music can do.

Leaders with the performing arts hall say they also collected donations after the event. They're hoping to have a final tally of the amount they raised, between ticket sales and after-show donations, by next week.

And that amount—at least up to $750,000—will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.

