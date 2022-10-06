Small business holds clothing drive to help Arcadia residents affected by Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. — Across Southwest Florida, communities are coming together following Hurricane Ian. Some people who lost everything in the storm are even going out of their way to help strangers.

That’s exactly what's happening at a small business in Arcadia that is holding a clothing drive for people like Tabbitha and her young boys.

“Our home is gone. Everything is pretty much gone for us right now. I am trying to keep the devastation away from them and keep them distracted,” Tabbitha said.

Right now, her family is living in a hotel for the time being and working to gather necessities most of us take for granted. That's where Honey Belles Boutique and Gifts come in.

Co-owner Ashley Harn saw the need in her small town and is holding a free clothing drive.

“We want to give back to other people while we can," Harn said. "We have this resource in this building, so we decided this is the way for us to give back, and we have had tremendous support, tremendous volunteers that have been helping us."

Harn reminded all of us that no matter the size of the community, the need for help is great right now. For Tabbitha and her family, their resiliency is what is keeping them strong.

“We are managing, we are doing the best we can, we will stick it out," Tabbitha said. "Otherwise, that's the most we can do is just pray and help each other and help the community."

The clothing drive is happening again on Friday at HoneyBelles Boutique and Gifts on Oak Street.

Anything that isn't taken by tomorrow night will go to the Desoto habitat resale store.