Sarasota County Schools release plans on phased reopening after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Sarasota County hard hit by Hurricane Ian are getting a clearer picture on the plans moving forward for Sarasota County Schools.

When schools closed after the storm, Traci Vafeas, who has two kids in Sarasota County Schools, said they’ve tried to keep busy.

“We’re very blessed because our practice has let us bring our kids to work,” said Vafeas.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Myla, will also tell you she feels happy to go back to class soon.

“I’m having fun, but I miss my friends,” said Myla.

Sarasota County Schools have remained closed while teams work to assess, clean and repair extensive damages to their facilities.

On Tuesday, the district said Sarasota County Schools will reopen in phases.

Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north of Venice, while Phase 2 will be all their traditional public schools in Englewood and North Port.

The reopenings are projected for Monday, October 10 and then Monday, October 17.

“We’ve had facility management and maintenance teams in our facilities since Friday, September 30, assessing, cleaning, and repairing damages,” said Dr. Brennan Asplen, the Sarasota County Schools Superintendent. “These would include water extraction, generator and electric repair, debris removal, sewer and plumbing problems and roof repairs.”

Asplen said they still have power outages in four schools.

The Superintendent said they have around 300 bus routes and that they’re going to run those as a dry run to be sure that all of their bus stops are open and ready to go.

Dr. Asplen also asked for patience as they open schools, explaining they may have to move some classrooms to other areas.

“Many of our employees were also affected by this storm, and we’re currently working through who can return based on their needs and making sure that we have supports in place for them,” said Asplen.

Parents are now preparing their kids for school while some students count down the days until they can head back to class.

“Really looking forward to that because structure and routine is really good for my daughters, and just letting them see their friends and kind of recover from something so tragic with others,” said Vafaes.

The following schools are projected to open Monday, October 10:

Alta Vista Elementary

Ashton Elementary

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus

Brentwood Elementary

Emma E. Booker Elementary

Fruitville Elementary

Garden Elementary

Gocio Elementary

Gulf Gate Elementary

Lakeview Elementary

Phillippi Shores Elementary

Southside Elementary

Tatum Ridge Elementary

Taylor Ranch Elementary

Tuttle Elementary

Venice Elementary

Wilkinson Elementary

Booker Middle

Brookside Middle

Laurel Nokomis School

McIntosh Middle

Sarasota Middle

Venice Middle

Booker High

Oak Park School

Pine View School

Riverview High

Sarasota High

Suncoast Polytechnical High

Suncoast Technical College - Sarasota Campus

Triad School

Venice High School

The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday, October 17: