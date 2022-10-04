Sarasota County Schools release plans on phased reopening after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Sarasota County hard hit by Hurricane Ian are getting a clearer picture on the plans moving forward for Sarasota County Schools.
When schools closed after the storm, Traci Vafeas, who has two kids in Sarasota County Schools, said they’ve tried to keep busy.
“We’re very blessed because our practice has let us bring our kids to work,” said Vafeas.
Her 9-year-old daughter, Myla, will also tell you she feels happy to go back to class soon.
“I’m having fun, but I miss my friends,” said Myla.
Sarasota County Schools have remained closed while teams work to assess, clean and repair extensive damages to their facilities.
On Tuesday, the district said Sarasota County Schools will reopen in phases.
Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north of Venice, while Phase 2 will be all their traditional public schools in Englewood and North Port.
The reopenings are projected for Monday, October 10 and then Monday, October 17.
“We’ve had facility management and maintenance teams in our facilities since Friday, September 30, assessing, cleaning, and repairing damages,” said Dr. Brennan Asplen, the Sarasota County Schools Superintendent. “These would include water extraction, generator and electric repair, debris removal, sewer and plumbing problems and roof repairs.”
Asplen said they still have power outages in four schools.
The Superintendent said they have around 300 bus routes and that they’re going to run those as a dry run to be sure that all of their bus stops are open and ready to go.
Dr. Asplen also asked for patience as they open schools, explaining they may have to move some classrooms to other areas.
“Many of our employees were also affected by this storm, and we’re currently working through who can return based on their needs and making sure that we have supports in place for them,” said Asplen.
Parents are now preparing their kids for school while some students count down the days until they can head back to class.
“Really looking forward to that because structure and routine is really good for my daughters, and just letting them see their friends and kind of recover from something so tragic with others,” said Vafaes.
The following schools are projected to open Monday, October 10:
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Ashton Elementary
- Bay Haven School of Basics Plus
- Brentwood Elementary
- Emma E. Booker Elementary
- Fruitville Elementary
- Garden Elementary
- Gocio Elementary
- Gulf Gate Elementary
- Lakeview Elementary
- Phillippi Shores Elementary
- Southside Elementary
- Tatum Ridge Elementary
- Taylor Ranch Elementary
- Tuttle Elementary
- Venice Elementary
- Wilkinson Elementary
- Booker Middle
- Brookside Middle
- Laurel Nokomis School
- McIntosh Middle
- Sarasota Middle
- Venice Middle
- Booker High
- Oak Park School
- Pine View School
- Riverview High
- Sarasota High
- Suncoast Polytechnical High
- Suncoast Technical College - Sarasota Campus
- Triad School
- Venice High School
The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday, October 17:
- Atwater Elementary
- Cranberry Elementary
- Englewood Elementary
- Glenallen Elementary
- Lamarque Elementary
- Toledo Blade Elementary
- Heron Creek Middle
- Woodland Middle
- North Port High School
- Suncoast Technical College - North Port Campus