'Roll with the punches': Naples man grateful for safety after Ian flooded home with water reaching countertops

A Naples homeowner said he watched the storm surge creep into his Naples Park neighborhood as Hurricane Ian made its way through.

Mike Richardson has lived in Naples for nearly 40 years. He left his house after seeing the water getting closer and closer to his home.

"It was kind of freaky, really, cause like I've said, I've been here so long, we've had storms. I had everything boarded up, but you can't stop something from coming through your doorway, you know," said Richardson.

After Hurricane Ian passed Southwest Florida, Richardson returned home to discover the water rose as high as his countertops. He still had water in his kitchen drawers.

A line of debris and dirt outlined just how high the water rose.

"We would have been standing on this island, and she would have had a heart attack. She's like we got to go. I'm like I concur," said Richardson as he pointed to the island in the middle of his kitchen.

Numerous homeowners said storm surge flood their houses. Neighbors placed all of their belongings on the curb.

Appliances including washers and dryers, couches, bedding, pillows and other items were destroyed by flood waters.

The City of Naples also saw damage on the beaches. City officials urged everyone to stay off the beach so the damage may be accessed. Portions of the Naples Pier are missing. All beach access points are closed.

"My son told me, there is extensive damage in Vanderbilt, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Sanibel Island," said Nancy Hannigan who lives in Naples.

Video shows boats tangled up in power lines and landing on the sidewalk. Law enforcement blocked off access to Fort Myers Beach.

"Fortunate my wife and I are still healthy, everything else can be replaced. God's good. We just roll with the punches. If you don't smile, you just start tearing up," said Richardson.