Residents on barrier islands face insurance challenges as wait continues for access to their homes

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As search and rescue efforts continue on Fort Myers Beach, residents are still not allowed back on the island. Many have said they have no idea if their homes are still standing and it's making it extremely difficult to file insurance claims.

“All of our belongings are in there, and they’re gone, which is fine, but we’d just like to know the status of our future. We’d like to know is the structure livable, buildable, gonna be demolished… that’s what’s keeping us up at night, what is going on with our homes,” said Ft. Myers homeowner Cynthia Breski.

Insurance claims require proof of damage or loss with item-by-item details and even photos.

Florida Association Of Insurance Agents CEO Kyle Ulrich told ABC Action News that their agents have had a difficult time explaining the unique situation of the barrier islands to insurance companies, especially with the Sanibel Causeway damaged, it will be a while before claims adjusters can even get on the island.

He added that there is another challenge for vehicles and boats that may be on the island, or even washed away. Residents may never find them.

“There are areas that are going to have some kind of unique challenges and I'm hopeful that insurance companies are going to understand that and put in some different protocol for those areas to be able to make sure that customers are being taken care of,” Ulrich said.

Many insurance companies are flying drones to use as references for insurance claims. Their advice is for residents to just file with as much information as they can.

Residents are now allowed back on Sanibel Island but need their own water transportation.

Our sister station in Fort Myers, Fox 4, received information from the fire district in Fort Myers Beach that the bridge closures will remain in place until at least Saturday, Oct. 8.

Residents who need in-person assistance can visit one of the state's two insurance villages.

The villages are located in Charlotte and Lee counties, and open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days per week.

Lakes Regional Library

15290 Bass Road

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot

1441 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33948